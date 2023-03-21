ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man found guilty of possessing an illegal handgun has been sentenced to 11 years in State Prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision. According to the indictment, Ahquis Tarver, 31, had knowingly possessed the handgun on or about May 26 in the area of Ontario and First Streets.

The announcement was made after Tarver was convicted on January 18 for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. According to Albany Police, responding officers on May 26 talked to a victim who had their bike stolen by Tarver. The victim told police that when they tried to confront Tarver, he pulled out the gun and threatened to shoot them.