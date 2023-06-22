ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been sentenced in relation to a fatal crash that occurred in 2022 on Central Avenue, according to the Albany County Court. Jose Guaman-Bunay, 30, faces 6 to 18 years in state prison.

The indictment alleged that on July 7, 2022, while traveling on Central Avenue in Albany, Guaman-Bunay recklessly caused the death of Kathleen McBride when operating his vehicle while intoxicated. Guaman-Bunay pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, and in addition to the sentence, his license will be revoked as a condition of his plea agreement.

Assistant District Attorney Collin D’Arcy stated “In a world where ride-sharing services are so easily accessible, there’s never a valid excuse to drive impaired. No matter the intention, that one bad choice can cost a person their life. That’s what happened in this case, and that is something this office strives to prevent.”

You can watch the video below to see coverage of Guaman-Bunay’s guilty plea from March.