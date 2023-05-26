ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been sentenced in regard to an illegal firearm possession case. Marcel Perry, 36, faces 13 years in state prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

On March 17, following a jury trial, Perry was convicted of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The indictment alleged that on September 11, 2021, in the area of 138 Hamilton Street in Albany, Perry possessed an illegal and loaded firearm.

Perry received the sentencing from Albany County Supreme Court on May 26. Assistant District Attorney Bryanne Perlanski, who handled the prosecution of this case stated that “People in every community deserve to live without the constant fear of gun violence in their neighborhood. Today’s sentence brings us one step closer to the goal of ending our ongoing epidemic of violent crime.”