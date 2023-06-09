ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On June 9, Alphonso Robinson, 47, of Albany, was sentenced to 10 years in state prison in relation to a gun possession case. He received his sentencing from the Albany County Court.

On March 22, Robinson was convicted of one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon following a jury trial. An indictment alleged that on June 1, 2022, in the area of 122 Morton Avenue in Albany, Robinson possessed a loaded and operable revolver.

Judge Roger McDonough said that “The video couldn’t have been any clearer that the defendant was waving that handgun… I’ll note that this defendant, from the Court’s perspective, attempted to perpetrate a fraud on this court and the jury, by making up a completely unbelievable, incredible, and quite frankly absurd story that he was playing Cowboys and Indians with his nephew, as (to) why he had what he first described as a water pistol, then described as a lighter. It was clearly a handgun.”

Robinson’s sentence will be followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.



