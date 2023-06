ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jimmie Lee Allen, 60, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the fatal stabbing of Rodney McLean. Allen was convicted of one count of murder in the second degree.

According to the indictment, Allen intentionally caused the death of McLean in the area of 97 Clinton Street in August 2022. The prosecution was handled by Assistant District Attorneys Fallon and Blain-Lewis.