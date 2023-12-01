ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany man accused of fatally shooting Czsar Lewis in October 2022 was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in state prison. Laquan Fallen previously pleaded guilty to a reduced count of second-degree manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in August 2023.

Police say Czsar was shot in the torso and taken to the Albany Medical Center where he passed away. The indictment alleges that the firearm used by Fallen was illegally possessed.

The sentencing was announced on Friday morning in Albany County Supreme Court. Assistant District Attorney Stephen Lydon handled the prosecution of this case.