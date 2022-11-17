ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday. Alexander Contompasis, 39, was found guilty in October for his connection to a 2021 stabbing in East Capitol Park.

Contompasis was convicted of all five charges in a five-count indictment in October. The indictment alleged that on Jan. 6, 2021, Contompasis stabbed two individuals in the area of East Capitol Park, causing serious physical injury to one of them. Contompasis will serve five years of post-release supervision following his sentence.