ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been sentenced for his role in a 2018 shots fired incident. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Lasmire Taylor, 30, was sentenced to 8 years in state prison.

The indictment alleges that on December 22, 2018, Taylor illegally possessed a gun and tried to kill another person in the area of 116 First Street in Albany.

Taylor previously pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, an armed violent felony, on February 3. The DA’s Office said the plea fully satisfies the initial indictment, which included criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and attempted murder in the second degree, which is a violent felony.

He was also sentenced to 5 years of post-release supervision as a Predicate Felon.