ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been sentenced for engaging in a fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits scheme, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Taliek Lanier, 23, faces one year in prison.

Lanier pled guilty back in March to conspiracy to commit mail fraud, admitting to providing fellow conspirator Jamie Johnson with personal identifying information of three other people, which Johnson used to file false claims online with the Department of Labor. Lanier further admitted that as a result of the fraudulent applications, the DOL paid out $113,936 in unemployment insurance benefits.

In addition to the one-year sentence, Lanier also faces a three-year supervised post-release term and was ordered to pay $113,936 in restitution to the State of New York.