ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 23-year-old Albany man was sentenced to 27 months in prison for pandemic unemployment insurance fraud. Kahleke Taylor will serve two years of post-release supervision and pay $207,004 in restitution to the State of New York.

Taylor admitted to obtaining personal information from people on social media and using their information to submit false online unemployment insurance applications. Taylor received $207,004 in benefits from September 2020 to June 2021.

Taylor was also ordered to forfeit a $192,731 money judgment to the United States. Taylor’s two co-defendants, Taquan Parker, 27, of Rensselaer, and Olajuwon Sutherland, 28, of Troy, previously pled guilty to charges. Parker was sentenced to 13 months in prison and Sutherland was sentenced to 3 years of probation.