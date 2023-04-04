ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jose Guevara Bonilla, 27 of Albany has been sentenced to five to fifteen years in state prison on April 4. Guevara Bonilla reportedly hit and killed a pedestrian with his car in October of 2022.

The indictment alleges that on October 24, Guevara Bonilla was driving drunk on Third Avenue where he recklessly caused the death of pedestrian Larry Cunningham. Albany County District Attorney reports that on January 26, Guevara Bonilla pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of manslaughter in the second degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.

In addition to Guevara Bonilla’s prison sentence, his license will be revoked as a condition of his plea. The victim’s uncle Fred Thomas shares a statement, “The untimely, tragic death of Larry Cunningham has left a void in his family’s life that can never be replaced… The family hopes and prays that Mr. Jose Guevara Bonilla realizes that he is leaving the family of Larry Cunningham mourning with the painful memory of his untimely death for the rest of their lives. We can only hope that the judiciary system will make sure that this does not happen to another person.”