ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been sentenced in connection with a mid-day shots fired incident. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Jajuan Carden, 33, was sentenced to 12.5 years in state prison.

The criminal complaint alleged that on December 15, 2019, Carden fired several live rounds from an illegally possessed gun in the area of 304 Second Avenue. The complaint further alleged that the shots were fired in the vicinity of other people, causing “a grave risk of death.” Carden was also accused of shooting a vehicle, causing hundreds of dollars in property damage.

On May 25, Carden pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The plea satisfies the indictment, which also included first-degree reckless endangerment.

The DA’s Office said Carden additionally pleaded guilty to a Superior Court Information, which charged him with second-degree bail jumping after he fled the area before a hearing for the shots fired incident. He was sentenced to two to four years in prison for that charge.

That sentence will run concurrently with his 12.5-year sentence. Carden was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.