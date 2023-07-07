TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been sentenced on a sexual assault conviction, according to the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office. Jevonte Osterhout, 31, was found guilty by a jury trial on May 12 of having a sexual relationship with a child in East Greenbush.

At his trial in May, Osterhout was convicted of third-degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He will serve the maximum of 364 days in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.

“We are thankful the victim came forward, as my office is committed to prosecuting those who

prey on children,” said District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly. “In addition we thank the East Greenbush Police Department and the START center for helping us secure justice for the victim.”