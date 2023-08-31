ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 36-year-old Albany man was sentenced to 41 months in prison for pandemic loan fraud. Christopher Mozone was ordered to serve three years of post-release supervision and to pay $43,378.08 in restitution to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Mozone admitted that he obtained an Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the SBA by falsely claiming he owned a business on a loan application. He then spent the proceeds on personal expenses, including a trip to Atlantic City.

This case was investigated by the United States Secret Service. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joshua R. Rosenthal and Michael D. Gadarian prosecuted the case.