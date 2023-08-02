ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On August 1, Charles Williams, 34, was sentenced to concurrent terms of 20, 10, and 2 to 4 years in state prison. Williams was convicted of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, and one count of intimidating a witness in the third degree.

According to the indictment, on November 13, Williams abducted a victim. Williams forcibly stole property from the victim while allegedly displaying a firearm. The indictment also alleges that Williams threatened the victim regarding an unrelated legal matter.