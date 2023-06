ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Earl Webb, 34, was sentenced to 2 to 6 years in state prison. Webb had pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter for recklessly causing the death of Tyrell Slaughter Jr. in September 2022.

The fatal stabbing happened in the area of 378 First Street in Albany. No-contact orders of protection were issued on behalf of two individuals.