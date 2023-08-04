ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been sentenced for a fatal stabbing, according to the Albany County Supreme Court. Marquis Jackson, 35, was convicted of second-degree murder following a jury trial back in June.

The indictment alleged that on May 16, 2022, Jackson intentionally caused the death of Tyrome Wallace on Washington Avenue in Albany, reportedly stabbing the victim 14 times. Jackson was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison.

Martika Brooks, the long-term significant other of Tyrome Wallace, released a statement addressed to Jackson following the sentencing, saying “I want you to wake up every day and remember what you did, just like we have to wake up every day remembering how you brutally killed the person we love.”