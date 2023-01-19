ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man who pleaded guilty in the shooting death of 15-year-old Destiny Greene has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Greene was shot and killed by Branden Rivera, 20, of Albany in the neighborhood next to the Governor’s mansion back in May 2021.

Rivera pleaded guilty on Nov. 17, 2022, to one count of second-degree attempted murder, a reduced first count of a two-count indictment. The initial indictment, handed up on Jan. 21, 2022, charged Rivera with one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted robbery.

According to court documents, on May 24, 2021, police responded to Wilbur Street in Albany for reports of shots fired. Shortly after, staff from Albany Memorial Hospital notified police that Greene entered the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the torso. She later died at the hospital.

“She was only fifteen and had two jobs,” the victim’s mother, Tareen Lynch-Greene said in a victim impact statement. “She was a very hard worker. She gave herself to Christ at the age of eight, all on her own… You took that away from her, her family, and the ones that loved her… Destiny was looking forward to her sixteenth birthday. She never made it to that day because two weeks before, Branden decided to play God and cause her demise.”

In sentencing Rivera, Judge William T. Little added, “You did choose this life. You had the opportunity, you’ve always had the opportunity, to either go and do what you did or not. You made the active decision to do that, and because of that, someone is dead. Twenty-five years from now, you get to walk out. Twenty-five years from now, those people back there will still be visiting their loved one at a grave.”

Assistant District Attorney Stephen Lydon handled the prosecution of this case. Rivera’s attorney was not publicly named.