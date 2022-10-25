BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was sentenced Tuesday after previously pleading guilty to multiple charges. Robert Maciong, 27, will spend the next five years in prison with five years of probation.

Maciong was arrested on April 22 on a warrant. He allegedly pointed a gun at a person during an argument in Halfmoon. Maciong was also accused of pointing a gun in the presence of two children back on October 19, 2021.

Maciong pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary on August 22. The incident occurred on October 19, 2021. In doing so, he was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of probation. He also pleaded guilty to driving while impaired by drugs, an incident that occurred on January 3, 2021. He pleaded guilty on July 28, 2021, and was sentenced to 1-3 years which will run concurrently with his other sentence.