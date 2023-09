ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man pleaded not guilty to four counts of third-degree criminal mischief Thursday morning. Laquan Brown, 24, was arrested on Tuesday, August 22.

An indictment handed up on September 1 alleged Brown had caused damage to the front door of the Albany Police South Station, as well as several police vehicles. Brown was released to the supervision of probation and is set to appear in court on October 4, 2023.