ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges on Tuesday, in connection to a homicide that happened in November. Dario Lewis, 32, also pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession.

According to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, an indictment alleges Lewis was in the area of 22 Judson Street in Albany on November 11, when at 3 a.m. he intentionally caused the death of another person. Law enforcement says he is accused of having an illegal, loaded, and operable firearm on the same day, as well as November 20.

Lewis is set to appear in court on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. He is remanded without bail.