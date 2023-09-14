ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Michael Johnson, 41, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Johnson is accused of shooting a 38-year-old with an illegal handgun on Second Street in August.

Police determined that Johnson fired several shots at the victim, who sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and groin area. The victim was transported to the Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Johnson was remanded to the Albany County Jail. He is due back in court on October 5.