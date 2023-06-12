ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 18-year-old Albany male was arraigned in Albany County Court on Monday morning. Anthony Carter pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder in the second degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree.

According to the indictment, Carter attempted to cause the death of three individuals with an illegal gun on March 17. The incident occurred in the area of Orange and Robin Streets. Carter is due back in court on July 10.