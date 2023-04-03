ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Sean Hardy, 21, pleaded Not Guilty to a 4-count indictment, which included Attempted Murder. Other charges include one count of Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and one count of Assault in the Second Degree.

According to the indictment, Hardy was involved in an incident on or around December 5 in the area of Benjamin Street and First Avenue. Hardy had displayed a firearm and attempted to shoot another person during an attempted robbery. Hardy is also accused of causing physical injury to the victim.