ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has pleaded not guilty in connection with the stabbing death of his roommate. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Jimmie Lee Allen, 59, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

On August 12, officers were called to a Clinton Street apartment around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found Rodney McClean, 56, inside the apartment unresponsive with multiple stab wounds. McClean was pronounced dead at the scene.

The indictment alleges that Allen intentionally caused the death of McLean. Allen is set to reappear in court on October 19.