ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has pleaded not guilty in connection with a September shooting homicide. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Brian Moses, 20, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

On September 30, Moses allegedly shot 18-year-old William Sanders multiple times on the 400 block of Hamilton Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An indictment was handed up on October 5 and alleges that Moses intentionally caused the death of Sanders.

Moses is set to return to court on November 4 at 11 a.m. He has been remanded to the Albany County Jail pending a bail application.