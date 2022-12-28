ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has pleaded not guilty in connection to an October homicide case. Laquan Fallen, 24, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, as well as other charges.

Csar Lewis, 24, of Albany was shot in the torso in October in the area of Central Avenue and Robin Street. He was treated at the scene and rushed to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he later died.

Fallen was later arrested in connection to the fatal shooting. Law enforcement says that Fallen possessed the handgun he allegedly shot Lewis with illegally. He is being held at the Albany County Jail and is next scheduled to appear in court on Friday, January 6, 2023.