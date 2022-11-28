ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has pleaded not guilty to a two-count indictment in Albany County Court Monday morning. Nicholas Anderson, 28, pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the 2021 murder case of Rashad Nicholson.

The indictment alleged that on or about July 24, 2021, Anderson intentionally caused the death of Rashad Nicholson in the area of 3rd and Oak Street in Albany. Anderson is also accused of illegally possessing a loaded firearm on the same date. He is scheduled to reappear in court on December 19.