ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The United States Attorney’s Office reports Carlos Hernandez, 53, of Albany pled guilty on February 8 to the distribution of heroin and fentanyl. Authorities explain Hernandez admitted that between April and May 2021, he sold a total of 68 grams of fentanyl and 71 grams of heroin in Albany.

Hernandez is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance. Hernandez is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and a term of supervised release between 3 years and life.