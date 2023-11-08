ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany man accused of vandalizing the Albany Police South Station on August 22 has pleaded guilty to the full indictment. Charges included four counts of criminal mischief in the third degree.

The indictment alleges that Laquan Brown, 24, caused four instances of property damage exceeding $250 at the Albany Police South Station. He reportedly caused damage to the front door of the building and three vehicles.

Brown faces a term of 16 months to four years in state prison. Sentencing is scheduled for January 10.