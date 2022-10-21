ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of 18-year-old Chyna Forney. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Jahmere Manning pleaded guilty on Friday.

On May 3, 2021, Manning and his co-defendant, Alvin Foy, are accused of firing toward a group of people near Essex Street in Albany, causing the death of Forney. The DA’s Office said Manning admitted to firing 31 shots that day.

The District Attorney’s Office said the plea satisfies the initial indictment which included:

Another count of second-degree murder

Second-degree attempted murder

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment

The plea also satisfies another open case that charged Manning with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, said the DA’s Office. His sentencing is scheduled for December 2 at 9:30 a.m. Manning faces 20 years to life in state prison.