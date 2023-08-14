ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, an Albany man plead guilty to possessing and distributing methamphetamine. Samuel Coleman, 51, faces at least ten years in prison, a fine of up to $10 million, and at least five years of supervised release.

Coleman admitted that between March 2020 and January 2021, he distributed and possessed at least 1,613 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Multiple law enforcement agencies investigated the case, including the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, the Colonie Police Department, and New York State Police. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashlyn Miranda.