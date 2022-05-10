ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a rifle as a felon. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Stephen Calderon, 42, has two prior felony convictions.

As part of his plea, Calderon admitted that on December 19, 2018, he possessed a Norinco SKS 7.62×39 caliber rifle in Albany. His two prior felony convictions are both for driving with a suspended license as a habitual offender in Florida, which prevented him from legally having the gun.

Calderon faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to 3 years when he is sentenced. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).