ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a pistol as a convicted felon. Alexander Wilson, 30, admitted to discarding a loaded pistol from a vehicle during a police chase on I-90 on March 16.

Wilson has two previous felony convictions. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years of post-release supervision. Sentencing is scheduled for April 30, 2024.