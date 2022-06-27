ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for allegedly submitting fraudulent character letters. The United States Department of Justice said Michael Fish, 26, submitted the letters for his sentencing of a now-concluded criminal case in which he was convicted of computer hacking, identity theft, and child pornography charges.

As part of his guilty plea, Fish admitted that he submitted seven fraudulent character letters to a United States District Judge in December 2019, in an effort to get leniency during sentencing. Fish admitted that he doctored four letters, including one from a priest, and faked another three letters, including ones that looked to be from his mother and grandparents.

Fish faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years when he is sentenced on October 26.

In his original criminal case, Fish was sentenced to 9 years and 3 months in prison for computer fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with his hacking of online social media accounts and theft of nude photos of dozens of women, as well as possession of child pornography.