ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Ilvin Figueroa Batista, 32, of Albany, pled guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine in the Capital Region. Sentencing is scheduled for August 14.

Batista admitted that between June and December 2021, he had conspired with others to receive cocaine shipped from Puerto Rico and distribute it in the Capital Region. His role was to receive the cocaine shipped from Puerto Rico via U.S. mail and to hand it over to his co-conspirators.

Three others have pled guilty in this conspiracy: Jan Lopez-Colon, 28, of Troy, Jesus Baez, 32, of Loudonville, and Sam Calderon, 20, of Troy. Batista faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and a term of supervised release of at least 3 years and up to life. He agreed to forfeit $2,300 in cash.