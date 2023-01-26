ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced that Jose Guevara Bonilla, 26 of Albany has pleaded guilty for the fatal Third Avenue crash. Guevara Bonilla reportedly hit and killed a pedestrian with his car in October of 2022.

The indictment alleges that on October 24, Guevara Bonilla was driving drunk on Third Avenue where he recklessly caused the death of pedestrian Larry Cunningham. Guevara Bonilla’s sentencing is scheduled for March 24 at 2 p.m. where he faces five to 15 years in state prison along with a revoked license as a condition of his plea.

Guevara Bonilla is charged with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of manslaughter in the second degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.