ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Donald Perry, 33, pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Perry faces 12 years to life in state prison as a mandatory persistent violent felon.

The indictment alleged that on or around June 5, 2022, Perry repeatedly fired a gun in an occupied residential area in the area of Madison Avenue and Grand Street. Perry will be sentenced on September 12.