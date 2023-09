KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has pled guilty in a firearm possession case, according to the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office. On September 14, Ta-Jon Terry, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon.

Terry was indicted by an Ulster County Grand Jury for possessing a loaded .38 caliber revolver, which was recovered along with ammunition on the floor of a Dodge Charger following a traffic stop. Terry is scheduled to be sentenced on November 9.