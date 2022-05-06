SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County District Attorney Robert M. Carney said on Thursday, that Anibal Madera, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to his connection to a 2020 homicide investigation on State Street. Madera pled guilty to a charge of murder which is a felony.

As part of his guilty plea, Madera admitted that he intentionally caused the death of Elnahcere Vincent, 22, of Albany, in front of the Star Liquor Store on September 25. Police said Vincent was shot multiple times outside the liquor store and was reportedly treated on scene and taken to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to a report, at about 8 p.m., Madera was outside of the Star Liquor Store when he was approached by Vincent and another individual. Police said they both exchanged a brief conversation about some derogatory gang symbols that Madera had posted on Facebook.

Madera pulled out a 9 mm. pistol and shot three times at Vincent, striking him twice with fatal shots that punctured his lungs and two of his arteries. Police determined that Vincent had his hands in his pockets throughout the encounter and was unarmed they said.

Police said, Madera then fled on foot, making his way through Schenectady streets until he reached a friend’s house in Colonie. Police arrested Madera five days later at a girlfriend’s house in Troy, where he was

found to be in possession of a pistol. Forensics later matched bullets to three shell casings recovered by Schenectady Police at the crime scene.

Under the terms of his guilty plea agreement, Modera could face life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 15.