ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has pleaded guilty in connection with a stabbing death that took place in 2017. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Stephan Harris, 27, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, which is a felony

According to the indictment, Harris allegedly stabbed 26-year-old Jonathan Weldon in the stomach, causing his death. The stabbing happened on the 300 block of Elk Street in Albany on May 20, 2017.

Harris’ sentencing is scheduled for April 28. He faces 15 years in prison and 5 years probation after he is released.