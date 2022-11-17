ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man pleaded guilty to attempted murder on Thursday. Branden Rivera, 20, was indicted on January 21 for his connection to the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Destiny Greene.

On Thursday, Rivera pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder, a reduced count of a two-count indictment. Back in January, a Grand Jury handed up an indictment charging Rivera with one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted robbery. According to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, Thursday’s plea satisfies both charges.

Greene was shot in the neighborhood next to the governor’s mansion back in May. Police responded to Wilbur Street, and Greene was taken to Albany Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound shortly after. She succumbed to her injuries was and pronounced dead at the hospital the next morning. The shooting was then investigated as a homicide.

The initial indictment alleged that on or about May 24, 2021, in the area of 17 Wilbur Street in Albany, Rivera, or another participant, caused the death of Destiny Greene during the commission of a robbery.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 19, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Rivera could face a term of 25 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.