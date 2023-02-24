ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — District Attorney P. David Soares reports the guilty plea of Earl Webb, 34 on February 24. Webb pleaded guilty to the death of Tyrell Slaughter Jr. which took place in September 2022.

Webb admitted that around September 15, 2022, he recklessly caused the death of Tyrell Slaughter Jr. in the area of 378 First Street in Albany. Webb pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the second degree. The DA explains Webb was remanded to the Albany County jail pending his sentencing, which is scheduled for June 1. Webb faces an unfixed term of two to six years in state prison.