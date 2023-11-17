ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested Thursday after menacing a victim with a gun while on parole. Kareem Abdulbaqi, 44, faces several new charges.

On Wednesday, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a home around Third Avenue and S. Hawk Street after a weapon call. After they arrived, police met a woman who told them the suspect, later identified as Abdulbaqi, banged on her door demanding to be let in, then showed a handgun to intimidate her to let her in.

Police say Abdulbaqi was not at the scene when they arrived. He was taken into custody later that day due to violating his parole. No one was injured in this incident.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree menacing

Aggravated criminal contempt

Abdulbaqi was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court. He was remanded to the Albany County Jail.