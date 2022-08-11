ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man appeared in court on Wednesday on an indictment alleging he engaged in fraudulent schemes to obtain government benefits and other funds intended to help out-of-work New Yorkers and struggling small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The indictment alleges that Ibrahim K. Boyd, 32, submitted a false unemployment insurance application using the personal information of another person to the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) and obtained more than $16,000 in benefits for his personal gain.

Additionally, Boyd allegedly made up two fake businesses to obtain a Paycheck Protection Program loan and U.S. Small Business Administration disaster-related funding, totaling more than $28,000. Boyd was arraigned on Wednesday before United States Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart and released pending trial.

The indictment, returned by a grand jury on July 28, alleges mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft offenses. The mail and wire fraud charges each carry maximum terms of 20 years in prison, fines of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years. The aggravated identity theft charge carries a mandatory term of two years in prison, to be imposed consecutive to any other term of imprisonment.

The case is being investigated by the New York State Inspector General’s Office, Homeland Security, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the New York State Department of Labor Office of Special Investigations. Boyd is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Chisholm.