ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday evening, Albany Police pulled over a vehicle on the 300 block of First Street in reference to a stolen vehicle investigation. Detectives determined that the vehicle, a 2022 Mitsubishi, was reported stolen on Saturday, April 8.

Police took the driver, a 17-year-old Albany resident into custody. The suspect was also found to have a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in his waistband.

The suspect was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, and one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree.

Police say the individual was also identified as the suspect who stole a vehicle from a parking lot on the 300 block of Central Avenue on April 5. He was charged with one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

The suspect’s name will not be released due to his age. He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court.