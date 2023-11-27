ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 43-year-old Albany was sentenced to prison for failing to update his sex offender registration information. Jason Burnash will serve 28 months in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

Burnash admitted that he did not update his residential address on the sex offender registry. By not doing so, he violated conditions of supervised release for his prior conviction in 2012.

His actions count as a new crime as he also violated the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. Upon release from prison, Burnash will again be required to register as a sex offender.