ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was sentenced to over five years in prison (64 months) for distributing heroin and fentanyl on at least five occasions in 2021. Carlos Hernandez, 54, pleaded guilty to charges in February.

According to the Department of Justice, in pleading guilty, Hernandez admitted that between April and May 2021, he sold 68 grams of fentanyl and 71 grams of heroin on at least five occasions in Albany while serving parole from state prison. He is also set to serve a four-year term of supervised release after he is released.