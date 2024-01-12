ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Raheem Hines, 46, of Albany, was sentenced to concurrent terms of 25 years in state prison. Hines was indicted on multiple charges stemming from two separate incidents in Albany in May and November 2022.

According to court documents, Hines shot a woman in May 2022. Hines was on the porch and fired at the victim while she was inside her residence on Partridge Street. In that case, he was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

Hines was then indicted on November 2, 2022, for assaulting a woman on August 23, 2021. Hines reportedly sliced the face of a woman on Central Avenue.

He pleaded guilty to assault in the first degree and attempted murder in the second degree on October 26, 2023. In addition to the prison sentence, Hines was sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.