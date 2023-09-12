ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Donald Perry, 34, was sentenced to 12 years to life in state prison as a mandatory persistent violent felon. Perry had previously pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

According to the indictment, Perry repeatedly fired a gun in an occupied residential area on June 5, 2022. The indictment also included one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Assistant District Attorney Bryanne Perlanski handled the prosecution of this case.